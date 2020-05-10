Expert predicts active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, with 16 named storms

FILE – This Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011 NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Irene, a category 2 storm with winds up to 100 mph and located about 400 miles southeast of Nassau. According to a study published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, scientists have discovered a real life mash-up of two feared disasters _ hurricanes and earthquakes _ called “stormquakes.” It’s a shaking of the sea floor during a hurricane or nor’easter that rumbles like a magnitude 3.5 earthquake. It’s a fairly common natural occurrence that wasn’t noticed before because it was in the seismic background noise. (Weather Underground via AP)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (WFLA/KXAN) — A top expert has released his predictions for the upcoming 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and is expecting a busier than average season for the fifth consecutive year.

2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast (Colorado State University)

16 named tropical storms (average: 12)

8 hurricanes (average: 6)

4 major hurricanes (average: 3)

Dr. Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts, cited warmer than normal waters in the tropical Atlantic as a reason for anticipated above-normal activity, along with low atmospheric wind shear due to the absence of an El Niño pattern. Low wind shear creates a more favorable environment for hurricane formation and intensification.

NOAA plans to announce its initial outlook for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season on May 21.

Last year was a busier than average Atlantic hurricane season with 18 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Hurricane Dorian with 185 miles per hour sustained winds was the strongest hurricane to ever impact the northwestern Bahamas, and Tropical Storm Imelda became the fifth-wettest tropical cyclone on US record after it dumped 44 inches of rain east of Houston.

