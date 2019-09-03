Closings
Dare County Public Schools

Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Corolla and Carova in OBX

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Traffic on North Carolina’s Outer Banks after officials issued evacuation orders for multiple communities. (Credit: Janet Whitfield)

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Mandatory evacuation orders are now in effect for the Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova.

Currituck County officials issued a news release that said they will be declaring a state of emergency effective at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

HURRICANE COVERAGE

The emerengency declaration includes orders for both communities to be begin evacuating Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The evacuation orders were announced as a hurricane watch was issued for parts of the Outer Banks, including Duck and the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.

The orders come after officials in Dare and Hyde counties called for the evacuation of residents and visitors. In response to the evacuations, northbound tolls on the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway are being suspended at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: North Carolina ferries helping with Ocracoke Island evacuation

Vacationers planning to visit Currituck County this weekend are being asked to check with their property manager or rental company regarding access. Visitors will not be allowed on the Outer Banks during the evacuation.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories