Epsilon strengthens to become 10th hurricane this season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthened late Tuesday night to become the tenth hurricane in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the hurricane was 545 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with 75 mph winds. A storm needs winds of 74 mph or greater to be classified as a hurricane.

Epsilon is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph. This general motion is expected to continue, followed by a slightly slower west-northwestward motion on Wednesday.

A turn toward the north-northwest is expected on Thursday.

On the forecast track, Epsilon is forecast to move closer to Bermuda on Thursday and make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night.

Epsilon is the 26th named storm this season and the fifth letter in the Greek alphabet.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 345 miles, mainly to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb.