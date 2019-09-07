Dominion Energy: Majority of power restored after Hurricane Dorian’s ‘catastrophic damage’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy has restored the majority of outages in Virginia and parts of North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy told 10 On Your Side that 82% of customers affected by the hurricane in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina late this week have had their power restored.

As of 5 o’clock Saturday morning, 30,000 Dominion Energy customers out of 171,000 remain without power.

Of the 30,000, the majority of customers without power come from North Carolina with 25,500 people affected and the remaining 4,500 Virginians still struggling in the dark.

The spokesperson claimed Dominion Energy suffered “catastrophic damage” to its infrastructure to the coastal areas of Virginia and North Carolina.

An accurate estimate of restoration times should be expected while Dominion Energy assess all the damage after Hurricane Dorian.

Dominion Energy reports 7,000 employees and contract crew members are in North Carolina and Virginia to provide support in the process of restoring power in the affected areas.

Emergency management officials in Pasquotank, Camden, and Elizabeth City says residents should expect power to be back by midday on Saturday.

UPDATE ON POWER:Power companies are continuing to diligently work on resolving the power outages. We have been told… Posted by Pasquotank/Camden/Elizabeth City Emergency Mgmt on Saturday, September 7, 2019

Customers can report outages online by going to Dominion Energy’s site or by calling 1-866-366-4357.