‘Near the finish line’: 99% of power back on after Hurricane Dorian, Dominion Energy says

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy crews are spread out in neighborhoods across Hampton Roads, doing their best to restore power quickly.

10 On Your Side took a ride out with crews to see how they prioritize work after a storm passes.

“The first thing we want to do is find downed lines situations; that’s a safety risk to the public,” said design specialist with Dominion Energy Steve Hilliard.



Then, they move on to critical customers, like hospitals. From there, they try to find areas where a large number of people are without power, and then make their way into neighborhoods.

More than 100 customers were impacted in a neighborhood on Thoroughgood Drive in Virginia Beach after a large tree took out the main line.

“We have multiple crews out here repairing this location and any time we have damage behind a device, we have to patrol the remaining areas of that device. So what we have to do is make sure that’s not the only damaged location,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard said patrol teams go out before crews to assess the damage so there’s an effective and safe restoration process.

“We can send them information of how many crews they’ll need, the amount of material, what type of equipment they need,” he said.

In a celebratory tweet posted Sunday morning, Dominion Energy spokesperson Bonita Harris said 99% of power lost during Hurricane Dorian was back.

Dominion Energy crews made repairs at more than 2,600 outage locations, restoring service to over 27,000 customers.

If you need to report a downed line or power outage you can call 1-866-366-4357.