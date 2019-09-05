Despite mandatory evacuation, some decide to ride out Hurricane Dorian on the Outer Banks

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — While many have left Hatteras Island and the rest of the Outer Banks after mandatory evacuations were issued ahead of Hurricane Dorian, some locals are staying put.

They include Stephen Groves and Tom Sankey, who are looking to do whatever they can to help in the storm’s aftermath.

Groves mans Bandit BBQ in Buxton, and refuses to leave so he can stay behind to feed the masses.

“My main concern, if power goes out, I want to be here to feel the people of Buxton on Hatteras Island,” Groves said.

Andy Fox reports from Hatteras.