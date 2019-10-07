Breaking News
Crews rescue dog buried in debris weeks after Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane

MARSH HARBOUR, BAHAMAS (WAVY) — A dog was discovered buried alive weeks after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the northern islands of the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm.

It’s an incredible story of survival.

In the middle of all the destruction, crews digging through the debris in Great Abaco found a sign of life this weekend. They rescued a dog who was pinned for over three weeks under a pile of air conditioners.

The rescue team from Big Dog Ranch located the dog using infrared heat-seeking technology on a drone.

Big Dog Ranch shared the news in an Instagram post.

❤️🐾BDRR’s MIRACLE🐾❤️ Miracle & BDRR’s President & Founder, @lauree.simmons, have had quite a Sunday. This sweet boy is not only famous, but a survivor. And so many people want to know him! That’s why he has had so many interviews today! You can follow his progress of gaining strength by following our social media channels. Miracle is now enjoying a lazy Sunday full of love, water, & food! He’s very weak and anemic from about 3 weeks of surviving off rain water. 🥺 He’s definitely got a long road to recovery ahead. He will need physical therapy and a lot of help and strength so he can fully walk again. Our wonderful medical team is monitoring him and keeping him as comfortable as possible. We love you, Miracle!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ . . #Miracle #Miraclethedog #BDRRMiracle #MiracleBDRR #BDRR #BigDogRanchRescue #Survivor #OurMiracle #roadtorecovery #ilovedogs

They named the dog “Miracle.”

Officials say the dog was emaciated, but he’s getting plenty of food, medical care, and love now at the ranch in Loxahatchee, Florida.

Rescuers hope to find the dog’s owners, but say the will find him a wonderful home if they are unable to locate them.

