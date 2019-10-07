Crews rescue dog buried in debris weeks after Hurricane Dorian

MARSH HARBOUR, BAHAMAS (WAVY) — A dog was discovered buried alive weeks after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the northern islands of the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm.

It’s an incredible story of survival.

In the middle of all the destruction, crews digging through the debris in Great Abaco found a sign of life this weekend. They rescued a dog who was pinned for over three weeks under a pile of air conditioners.

The rescue team from Big Dog Ranch located the dog using infrared heat-seeking technology on a drone.

Big Dog Ranch shared the news in an Instagram post.

They named the dog “Miracle.”

Officials say the dog was emaciated, but he’s getting plenty of food, medical care, and love now at the ranch in Loxahatchee, Florida.

Rescuers hope to find the dog’s owners, but say the will find him a wonderful home if they are unable to locate them.