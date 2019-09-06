Cox to offer free charging, Wifi to customers in wake of Hurricane Dorian

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Cox Communications customers will be able to power up their phones and tablets and access free Wifi at local store locations in the event that they lose service as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

Cox announced Thursday that it will offer its customers electronic device charging stations and free Wifi in local stores during business hours if they lose cable service, internet service, or electricity during Hurricane Dorian.

The company asked customers to check the availability of nearby store locations before they go to them — just in case a particular location has to close due to impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Cox is also making the Weather Channel available to all customers for free until Monday so that residents can keep tabs on the storm and its subsequent impacts.

Anyone having issues with connectivity should call Cox customer service to speak with technicians and engineers who are on standby.