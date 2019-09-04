City services impacted by Dorian: Parking, recycling, trash

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — City officials are adjusting services as Hurricane Dorian threatens to impact the region.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk on Wednesday announced several garages will be opened Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. so residents can move their cars to higher ground. Their vehicles must be moved by noon on Saturday.

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Fountain Park Garage, 130 Bank Street

Main Street Garage, 230 East Main Street

Freemason Street Garage, 161 West Freemason Street

West Plume Street Garage, 135 West Plume Street

Town Point Garage, 110 West Main Street

In addition, Old Dominion University parking garages will open to residents on Thursday at 5 p.m. Those garages will close for Norfolk residents at 8 a.m. on Monday.

ODU announced Wednesday it is cancelling all classes and events for Friday.

City officials said trash, recycling and bulk waste collection will continue as scheduled for Thursday, but will be suspended on Friday. Friday’s collection routes are expected to be collected on Saturday.

City crews are expected to remove beach waste cans by 3 p.m. Wednesday and will replace them on Saturday.

Portsmouth

Effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the city of Portsmouth is asking resident not to place any yard waste or tree debris out for collection. Waste Management is suspending bulk pick-up collection for Thursday and Friday because of the weather forecast.

At this time, the city is going to continue regular trash collection, but is asking residents to secure their trash cans before the storm.

