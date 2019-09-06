BREAKING: Midtown Tunnel eastbound temporarily closed because of Hurricane Dorian

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Midtown Tunnel eastbound will be temporarily closed on Friday, September 6, starting at 11 a.m. because of expected flooding from Hurricane Dorian.

This will impact drivers traveling from Portsmouth into Norfolk.

Suggested alternate routes include the Downtown Tunnel, High Rise Bridge or Jordan Bridge.

Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) closed the lanes because of potential impacts of the storm.

Stay with WAVY to find out when the tunnel reopens.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.