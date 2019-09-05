Boat owners say they plan to ‘ride out’ Dorian on Southside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While some headed for the lifts, many boats will remain tied up just where they are as Hurricane Dorian visits Hampton Roads.

“It’s actually gone either way this year,” said Skip Feller, owner of Rudee Tours. “Some people have taken their boats and left and a lot of people are planning on riding it out. We’re planning on riding it out.”

Feller has five fishing and tour boats docked at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center that sits just a football field away from Rudee Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean.

While he has moved his boats to more inland ports, or out of the water altogether in the past, he said he is staying put based on the knowledge he had as of Wednesday afternoon.

“I would move if we had hurricane force winds forecast for our area,” Feller said. “This time we’ll double all our lines…you know we are going to probably have a few high tides, 2-3 feet above normal. So you have to plan on leaving enough slack for that.”

The U.S. Navy has ordered ships based at Naval Station Norfolk to head out to sea to avoid Hurricane Dorian.

The charter fisherman that dock at the fishing center annex off of Rudee Heights have taken their boats to other inland ports as they are most susceptible to the storm surge according to Feller.

Boaters 10 On Your Side spoke to at Bay Point Marina in Norfolk also said they planned to double up on lines ahead of the storm.

“I will be doubling up our lines and we are staying with our boat to make sure it doesn’t bump too hard against the wharf,” one boat owner told 10 On Your Side.

Feller indicated that many fishermen are more worried about what the storm could do to the fishing.

“To be honest with you the fishing has been phenomenal for the charter boats,” Feller said. “The marlin fishing these last couple of days they have been going out, so we hope the storm doesn’t mess that up.”