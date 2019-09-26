$1.77M contract awarded for emergency repairs to NC-12 in Ocracoke

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Transportation officials have awarded a $1.77 million emergency contract for a project to repair NC-12 on Ocracoke Island.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Wednesday the contract was awarded to RPC Contracting of Kitty Hawk.

NCDOT is looking to get the highway, which was critically damaged during Hurricane Dorian, reopened before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say work to mend NC-12 will include installing sandbags and reconstructing the dune line that protects the road.

Contractors are planning to move equipment to the site this week.