PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – Hurricane Isabel made landfall near Ocracoke Inlet in North Carolina as a Category 2 storm on September 18, 2003, then quickly moved north into Virginia as a strong tropical storm. Lives were lost. In Hampton Roads, the storm caused extensive flooding, knocked down trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

After the storm passed, WAVY produced an hour-long television special titled “Help, Hope and Healing” which took at extensive look at its local impact. You can view it in its entirety in the player on this page.