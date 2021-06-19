Hot & Humid into Father’s Day with Increasing Rain Chances This Week

Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, and here I am stuck in the middle with you.

Or something like that.

Storms to the north of us, Claudette’s to the south, and here we are stuck in the middle with you, heat & humidity.

The rest of the evening remains very summer-like as thunderstorms slide by to our north. We’ll watch for one or two to clip the Northern Neck. This should all be while clouds slowly increase from the southwest, because a large and unorganized tropical system (Claudette) is soaking Alabama & Georgia.

Temperatures should only fall into the 70s tonight – so expect a muggy one. Also, don’t be surprised if a few rain drops sneak into northeast North Carolina this evening/tonight as what’s left of Claudette climbs our way. As we go into Father’s Day, this will throw a few showers into our northeast North Carolina communities early on. The rest of the day should be partly sunny, humid and breezy with temperatures up near 90 degrees. Then as we go into the workweek, rain chances will increase further on Monday with Claudette sliding by, and again on Tuesday as a cold front drops in.

It should be an unsettled first half of the workweek before the rest of the week shapes up. We’ll have all the details tonight at 10 & 11. See you there!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro