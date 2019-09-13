Home security cams capture lightning strikes during storms

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Video from home security cameras captured lightning strikes that happened during the overnight hours Friday, as parts of Hampton Roads were hit with severe weather.

This video was captured at a home in Norfolk around 1:30 a.m.

WAVY Viewer Courtney Speight Smith shared this video her doorbell camera captured that shows the moment a tree in the front of her Suffolk home got struck by lightning. It happened around 2 a.m.

Edward Huff says he was watching the overnight storm from the comfort of his bed in Virginia Beach when lightning set off his ring doorbell to record. It captured a big strike at 1:55 a.m.

Get your the latest forecast at any time on the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.