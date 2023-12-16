DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Several weather warnings were issued for Hatteras Island and other areas of Dare County, including high surf and wind advisories, starting early Dec. 17 through Dec. 18.

The Coastal Flood Warning is in effect from 8 a.m., Dec. 17, until 4 p.m. on Dec. 18 for Hatteras Island, and a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory is in effect from 3 p.m., Dec. 17, through midnight.

The High Surf Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. on Dec. 17 and remains in effect through midnight on Dec. 18. On the northern Outer Banks, the advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The Coastal Flood Watch issued on Dec. 15, remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning for the rest of Dare County.

Dangerous surf is expected at all Dare County beaches, and wind conditions could potentially damage outdoor items. Residents and visitors are advised to minimize travel and to exercise caution.