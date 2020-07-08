‘High chance’ tropical system develops off NC coast this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The National Hurricane Center says it is becoming more confident a system off the North Carolina coast could become a tropical system this week.

A tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form from the system over the next couple of days.

“The low is expected to move northeastward near or just offshore of the North Carolina Outer Banks on Thursday, and then turn north-northeastward and move along the mid-Atlantic coast Friday,” NHC said.

If it develops into a named storm, it would be Fay.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler in his latest blog says the system will impact our region’s weather over the next 48 hours, whether it becomes tropical or not.

The coastal low is expected to produce heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina.

WAVY News 10’s Kayla Gaskins is in the Outer Banks of North Carolina today and will have storm prep coverage tonight beginning at 4 p.m.

Latest Posts