PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause issues for Richmond area drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department rescued 19 people from flooded cars earlier this week and with more heavy rain on Friday they are back at it again.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, several vehicles got stuck in high water on Friday afternoon.

A tweet from the department identified Magnolia Street near Rady Street, 1235 Mosby Street, S Belvidere Street at Cumberland Street and Fairfield Avenue at Kane Street as problem areas for drivers to avoid.

In the past 20 minutes, we have received several calls for vehicles in high water – on Magnolia St/Rady St, 1235 Mosby Street, S Belvidere St/Cumberland St and Fairfield Ave/Kane St. Please heed our warnings from Wednesday evening. #TurnAroundDontDrown https://t.co/KI4m9Nh2M1 — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) June 11, 2021

8News crews headed to Magnolia Street where Shockoe Creek runs nearby the road. One man’s vehicle was completely submerged in flood waters. The area is notorious for flooding and warning signs hang just before the flood prone area.



Photos by 8News Reporter Ben Dennis

By 5:10 p.m. the water had subsided enough to show the car. There was still some flooding on the road.







In Petersburg, police are warning drivers to avoid flooding in multiple areas as well. High water is effecting travel on Defense Road at Squirrel Level Road, Joseph Jenkins at Pocahontas Street and McKeer Street at St. Andrews Street.

Police tweeted later on Friday evening that road closures were also in place on Bank Street between N. Crater Road and Madison Street, and Bolingbrook Street between N. Crater Road and Madison Street.

8News crews in Petersburg spotted a car stranded in flooded waters on River Street near Phoenix Street.









Also in Petersburg, about six inches of water accumulated on Mckeever Street.