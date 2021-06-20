Heavy rainfall and flash flooding expected along North Carolina coast through Monday morning

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Severe weather, including heavy rainfall and flash flooding, is expected to continue throughout northeast North Carolina Sunday evening into Monday morning.

“Tropical storm conditions are expected along portions of the North Carolina coast late tonight and Monday, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect,” the National Hurricane Center writes online. “Tropical storm conditions are possible in northeastern South Carolina tonight and Monday, where a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect.”

Much of the North Carolina coast, from Little River Inlet through Duck, is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning according to the National Hurricane Center. This is in addition to a Tropical Storm Watch running from South Santee River in South Carolina to Little River inlet.

Claudette is also expected to cause water levels in many coastal areas to rise one to three feet above their normal levels.

“The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the Hurricane Center writes.

While the storm is expected to head into the Atlantic on Monday, heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40mph are possible Monday morning. The threat of flooding in low-lying areas might also be possible early in the morning.

The storm also produced severe weather and copious amounts of rainfall along the Gulf Coast late Friday and early Saturday. Up to 10 inches of rain hit parts of southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi, leading to flooding in several areas.

Rainfall totals in the range of 5-10 inches were observed with TS #Claudette landfall across parts of the MS Delta & Gulf Coast earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DbxdQOJy1m — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 19, 2021

