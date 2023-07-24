NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – For the second time in recent days, Norfolk was hit with flash flooding Monday morning.

A flash flood warning was issued until 10:30 a.m., for Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for City of Norfolk, City of Chesapeake, City of Portsmouth, City of Suffolk until 7/24 10:30AM pic.twitter.com/Gh8CcPI9x9 — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) July 24, 2023

Heavy downpours during the morning commute came down fast, resulting in extensive flooding on area roads, especially in Norfolk. WAVY has received reports of several vehicles stalled out after drivers attempted to go through the high water, or were parked in flood prone areas when the storm hit.

Norfolk is among several local cities partnering with Waze to send flooding alerts to drivers. As 10 On Your Side has reported, sensors placed on 20 select roadways will send an alert to users, if the sensor detects at least two inches of water. The app is available in both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. Once you’ve downloaded the app, go into your settings to select these alerts. The app will even help redirect you around the flooded areas.

There is a chance for more showers into the afternoon Monday, but they will be isolated to scattered, according to the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team. It could be heavy at times, though.

As for the rain totals from Monday morning, Norfolk was hit the hardest.

The Chick-fil-a location off Monticello Avenue in Ghent posted to social media that they decided to temporarily close because of the flooding. An image associated with the post showed a vehicle in water nearly covering its tires, outside the business. The same location closed early last Wednesday because of afternoon flooding.

If you have images or video of Monday’s flooding to share with WAVY, please email it to reportit@wavy.com.

