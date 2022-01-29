Hampton Roads wakes up to second weekend of snow

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Suspensions, delays, and slush await as Hampton Roads wakes up to a second weekend of winter weather.

In Suffolk, transit service has been suspended for Saturday. In a release Saturday morning, city staff say they have evaluated conditions and determined it is not safe for passengers, staff, and equipment to operate transit services for the day.

City of Suffolk facilities will also be closed on Saturday. These include recreation centers, the North Suffolk Library, the Morgan Memorial Library, Suffolk Visitor Center, Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, Suffolk Art Gallery, and the Suffolk Executive Airport.

In Hampton, city officials reported roughly 4 inches of snow overnight, however roads are “mostly clear.”

Motorists in Hampton are advised to stay off the roads unless necessary due to secondary roads, turning lanes, bridges and overpasses being slick with icy spots.

In Chesapeake, public works crews continue to treat and plow roadways Saturday morning. City officials say oads are passable and blacktop is visible in most areas. Motorists are advised to use caution as freezing temperatures forecast throughout the weekend will lead to refreeze.

There are 35 plows/spreaders in operation in Chesapeake. Around 7 a.m., contract support began working on Rt 17, the Chesapeake Expressway, and select intersections.

Tolls on the Dominion Blvd Veterans Bridge were suspended at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning due to deteriorating road conditions. Tolls on the Chesapeake Expressway were suspended at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Chesapeake Public Libraries and Community Centers are closed on Saturday and Sunday.