Hampton Roads under ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ per NWS; record temp at ORF of 101 degrees

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has issued an ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ throughout all of Hampton Roads on Sunday afternoon.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected with heat index values up to 110 this afternoon and from 110 to 113 on Monday.

By 3 p.m., the NWS also reported that Norfolk International Airport has reached a record high temperature of 101 degrees. The last time the area saw that temp was in 1942. Temps may still be on the rise as the day progresses.

The warning is for the following areas:

Chesapeake; Hampton; Poquoson; Newport News; Norfolk; Portsmouth; Suffolk; Virginia Beach; York; Accomack; Gloucester; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northampton; Northumberland; Surry.

(Photo courtesy: NWS)

The extreme heat and humidity increase the chance of a heat-related illness.

The NWS says the following:

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.”

“When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and lose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

