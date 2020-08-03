Tuesday trash pickup canceled in Hampton and Newport News due to Isaias

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – City officials in Hampton and Newport News have released information about storm preps on the peninsula.

There is the potential for flooding, power outages and downed trees in the region and they want to make sure residents stay safe.

Hampton

Along the beaches in Hampton, flags are flying, reminding beach-goers and swimmers there is a risk of rip currents or strong currents that could be dangerous.

Officials say intense winds are the primary concern from this storm and are advising residents to tie up anything that could be swept away in a heavy rain or blown away with strong winds.

City buildings won’t open until noon on Tuesday, to keep residents and employees from going out during the worst of the storm. However, most city services will be available because many employees are teleworking.

Tuesday trash pick-up in Hampton is canceled, but crews plan on resuming things again on Wednesday.

Newport News

In Newport News, solid waste collections (trash, recycling and bulk waste) will not take place on Tuesday, August 4. Collections will resume on Wednesday and will be delayed one day (Tuesday’s collections will take place on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday). Residents are asked not to place bulk trash or yard debris at the curb.

The city is opening up the Fountain Way and Merchants Walk parking garages in City Center for Newport News residents in low-lying areas to park their vehicles for free beginning Monday afternoon. Due to size and space restrictions, boats, RVs and oversized vehicles are prohibited.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott is covering storm preps on the peninsula Monday. Look for her coverage throughout the evening on WAVY News 10, beginning at 4 p.m.

Tracking the Tropics