VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Severe weather hit the Great Neck and River Road area in Virginia Beach Sunday night leaving behind lots of damage. According to officials, the damage is likely due to a tornado touchdown.

Below you will find a gallery of images submitted by viewers and WAVY crews of the damage.

Tornado damage in Virginia Beach on April 30, 2023. (Credit: WAVY- Raven Payne)

Tornado damage in Virginia Beach on April 30, 2023. (Credit: WAVY- Raven Payne)

Possible tornado damage on Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach on April 30, 2023. Photo courtesy: Mary Gawne Carolino

WAVY will add images to the gallery as we receive them.