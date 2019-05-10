Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy

Chesapeake

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
63°F Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Newport News

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Norfolk

61°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Portsmouth

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Suffolk

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Virginia Beach

67°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Norfolk Weather Forecast - 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 63°
Few pm showers/storms
Few pm showers/storms 30% 73° 63°

Wednesday

84° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 50% 84° 59°

Thursday

70° / 57°
Isolated showers
Isolated showers 20% 70° 57°

Friday

76° / 64°
Rain showers
Rain showers 70% 76° 64°

Saturday

67° / 49°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 50% 67° 49°

Sunday

60° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 60° 53°

Monday

67° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 67° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
64°

64°

9 PM
Cloudy
22%
64°

64°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
64°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
68°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
68°

68°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

68°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
74°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
79°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
85°

Virginia Beach Weather Boating Forecast

Boating

Boating

Boating

Almanac

Almanac

