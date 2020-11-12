Flooding reported in spots as rains continue into Thursday; flash flood watch in effect

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Flooding is being reported across the area as rain, which will be heavy at times Thursday, moves through the area.

Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are under a flash flood watch through the late afternoon, but the rain is expected to lessen in the late afternoon/early evening, Jeremy Wheeler says.

Flash Flood Watch in effect through the late afternoon. Today will be a washout! Rain will be heavy at times, but it will ease up by the late afternoon/early evening. High temps in the low 70s early. We'll be in the upper 60s this afternoon. Be careful on the roads! pic.twitter.com/lOX7QZ1JvY — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) November 12, 2020

Be careful on the roads. Chesapeake is already reporting the right lane of South Military Highway is closed at Shell Road due to flooding.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: The right lane of westbound S Military Hwy is CLOSED at Shell Rd due to roadway flooding. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) November 12, 2020

Jeremy Wheeler has your forecast and Madison Glassman is monitoring the roads through the morning. Tune in on our livestream to get the latest updates.

