Flooding reported in spots as rains continue into Thursday; flash flood watch in effect

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Flooding is being reported across the area as rain, which will be heavy at times Thursday, moves through the area.
Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are under a flash flood watch through the late afternoon, but the rain is expected to lessen in the late afternoon/early evening, Jeremy Wheeler says.
Be careful on the roads. Chesapeake is already reporting the right lane of South Military Highway is closed at Shell Road due to flooding.
Jeremy Wheeler has your forecast and Madison Glassman is monitoring the roads through the morning. Tune in on our livestream to get the latest updates.
