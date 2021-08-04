Flooding reported in Outer Banks and around the region after heavy rain

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Flooding has been reported in the Outer Banks, northeast North Carolina and on the Southside after heavy rainfall overnight into Wednesday morning.

A flash flood warning was issued for southern Dare County until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Flooding in Hatteras Village (Via AJ Gazda)

AJ Gazda in Hatteras Village reported 5 inches in his rain gauge on Wednesday morning, and shared a photo of an SUV partially submerged in Rodanthe.

The SUV in Rodanthe. (Via AJ Gazda)

About 3-5 inches of additional rainfall were expected to fall in the area on Wednesday, WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said.

By 1 p.m., WAVY’s Casey Lehecka said that some areas of the Outer Banks had received more than 5 inches of rain. The Wilmington area saw more than 9 inches.

Elsewhere in eastern Virginia and North Carolina, rain totaled between .4 inches and 2.2 inches.

Phew the OBX has been SLAMMED with rain today. The totals keep rising and a flash flood warning is in effect for many locations in the region. 1" to 2" of rain elsewhere across our area. Details coming up on @WAVY_News on FOX43! @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/K4OkUD84PE — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) August 4, 2021

In northeast North Carolina, Elizabeth City asked people to drive carefully due to many streets being flooded in low-lying areas and Chesapeake said several roads were impacted in the southern area of the city.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Roadway flooding is occurring in southern Chesapeake. Impacted roads include:



– Bunch Walnuts Rd: CLOSED

– Lake Drummond Cswy: High water, nearly impassable

– Ballahack Rd: High water, nearly impassable — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) August 4, 2021

Things are expected to dry out on Thursday and Friday. Tune in to WAVY News 10 at 5 p.m. for the latest forecast.