Flooding halts traffic in Portsmouth Monday afternoon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy rain on Monday afternoon caused some flooding issues in area streets.

10 On Your Side was in Portsmouth, where Frederick Boulevard was flooded to the point some vehicles couldn’t pass through.

Some cars drove over the lawn of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church to avoid the flooded area.

10 On Your Side also spoke to a passing bicyclist, who said the flooding only got worse closer to George Washington Highway.

But Reese says the closer you get to George Wash Hwy the worse it gets @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/n1sEMrMUc8 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) August 16, 2021

As of 4:30 p.m., Dominion Energy was reporting only a handful of power outages in the region. The locality with the highest outages was Hampton with 110 people at that time.

After the storms, the Virginia Department of Health issued a warning ahead of more storms and possible impacts from Tropical Storm Fred this week.

The VDH said the rainfall may make dangerous recreational water conditions in creeks, rivers, and the areas along the coast.

Additionally, once the rain clears, recreating or driving through floodwaters can be dangerous as well. Heavy rains can increase bacteria and other pollutants in the runoff, which ends up in rivers, lakes and streams.

Here are recommendations from the VDH for recreating after heavy rains:

Avoid getting water in your mouth. Never swallow water from an untreated water source.

Don’t swim if you have broken skin. Bacteria, viruses and other organisms can infect wounds causing more serious illness.

Shower with soap and water after recreating in natural waters.

Don’t swim when you are ill.

Avoid swimming if dead fish are present.

Use extreme caution and avoid unnecessary risks if you encounter covered roads or fast-moving waters. The water may be deeper and moving faster than you think.