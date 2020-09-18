Flood warning issued for most of Hampton Roads until Friday afternoon, several roads closed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A flood warning has been issued for most of the Southside and southern Peninsula on Friday morning as rains continue.

The heavy rain has moved out, but light rain is continuing with a strong breeze. The National Weather Service says 3 to 6 inches of rain have fallen across the area. The warning is in effect until 12:15 p.m.

Some areas are already flooded, including:

Virginia Beach:

Landstown Road from Salem Road to Landstown Center Way closed due to a large tree in the roadway.

Salem Road/Dam Neck Road intersection closed in both directions due to flooding.

Salem Road starting at Elbow Road to North Landing Road closed in both directions due to flooding.

900 block of Dam Neck Road to Wellsford Drive closed in both directions due to flooding.

Norfolk:

Boush and Olney Road

Tidewater Drive exit near I-264

Chesapeake:

Gilmerton Road between Oak Bark Road and Geneva Ave.

Triple Decker Bridge

Indian River Road

Portsmouth:

Area around Hodges Manor Elementary — feeding site at school closed Friday, but the Magic School Bus will continue to make deliveries.

Isle of Wight County:

Nike Park

Reynolds Drive

Smith Neck Blvd. Scott’s Factory

460 at 258

460 at Ecella

460 at Yellow Hammer Road

Walters Hwy.

Carrsville Hwy.

Jenkins Mill

Showers will lighten up later Friday, but winds are expected to stay above 10 mph through the rest of the day. Minor/moderate tidal flooding is also expected through the weekend.

Be sure to give yourself some extra time this morning on your way to work and don’t drive through standing water.

For more on the forecast, click here, or tune in live to watch Jeremy Wheeler’s full forecast.