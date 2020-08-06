Flash flood warning in effect until 5:15 p.m. for Virginia Beach, 3 inches of rainfall already reported

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A flash flood warning is in effect for Virginia Beach until 5:15 p.m. Thursday as heavy rain moves across the Southside.

Torrential rain also broke out in Norfolk and Portsmouth, but it’s expected to move east into Virginia Beach. Three inches of rain had already fallen in Virginia Beach as of 2:35 p.m, with another inch or two possible.

(Video courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)

Video from the Dam Neck area showed flooding on a street there already at 2:15 p.m. Another video from the street shows people pushing a car through the floodwater.

A viewer sent in photos of vehicles stuck in flooding, and water almost over the tires of one truck.

  • (Photo courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)
  • (Photo courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)
  • (Photo courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)

This is a developing story. If it’s safe to do so, tag WAVY on Twitter with your flooding photos and videos, or email reportit@wavy.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10