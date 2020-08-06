Flash flood warning in effect until 5:15 p.m. for Virginia Beach, 3 inches of rainfall already reported

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A flash flood warning is in effect for Virginia Beach until 5:15 p.m. Thursday as heavy rain moves across the Southside.

Torrential rain also broke out in Norfolk and Portsmouth, but it’s expected to move east into Virginia Beach. Three inches of rain had already fallen in Virginia Beach as of 2:35 p.m, with another inch or two possible.

(Video courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)

#BREAKING: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Virginia Beach. Norfolk and Chesapeake also being warned about heavy rain. Turn around, don't drown. Stay with @WAVY_News for updates. @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/HVwzOlc3nC — Robert Bennett (@WAVY10Bob) August 6, 2020

Video from the Dam Neck area showed flooding on a street there already at 2:15 p.m. Another video from the street shows people pushing a car through the floodwater.

A viewer sent in photos of vehicles stuck in flooding, and water almost over the tires of one truck.

This is a developing story. If it’s safe to do so, tag WAVY on Twitter with your flooding photos and videos, or email reportit@wavy.com.