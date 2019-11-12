First taste of winter weather in Hampton Roads this season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – As forecast, a wintry mix of snow and rain began to fall across the Hampton Roads region Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures took a big dip Tuesday. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said temperatures would eventually be in the 30s, after the day started off in the 50s. As a result, areas seeing rain currently could turn over to sleet or snow.

Wheeler said any areas that do get snow most likely will not see it stick to the roads because the ground temperature is too warm. It may stick to grassy areas, though.

WAVY.com traffic cameras showed snowfall developing in New Kent County at lunchtime.

The afternoon commute could be really messy, so be careful if you have to venture outside.

VDOT says it is prepared with crews, equipment and materials if needed. They do not have plans to brine the roads Tuesday because the rain would wash it away. However, six trucks, four on the southside and two on the peninsula, will be ready to deploy abrasives, which is a misture of salt and sand, throughout the day as warranted.

VDOT says it has $205 million set aside for winter weather.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.