Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rain that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets.
The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.
That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain.
The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey about 10 miles (15 kilometer) northeast of Atlantic City.