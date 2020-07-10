Live Now
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

by: KAREN MATTHEWS and MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press

This GOES-16 satellite image taken at 9:30 UTC (5:30 a.m. EDT) on Friday, July 10, 2020 shows Tropical Storm Fay as it moves closer to land in the northeast of the United States. Fay was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. (NOAA via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rain that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets.

The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain.

The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey about 10 miles (15 kilometer) northeast of Atlantic City.

