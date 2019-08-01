Eye on the Storm | July 31

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17’s Bill Reh is joined by Joe Furey at WTNH and Mark Reynolds from WJHL as two disturbances churn in the Atlantic basin.
Mark talks inland effects of hurricanes and wind energy with landfalling systems in the mountains.
by: CBS 17 Digital DeskPosted: / Updated:
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17’s Bill Reh is joined by Joe Furey at WTNH and Mark Reynolds from WJHL as two disturbances churn in the Atlantic basin.
Mark talks inland effects of hurricanes and wind energy with landfalling systems in the mountains.