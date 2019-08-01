Eye on the Storm | July 31

If you've been to the Oceanfront the past couple of days, you might have noticed the waves are a little bigger and crashing a little harder than usual. But we have a quiet weather pattern in place, so why is that occurring? Well, there's a stationary front just off the coast associated with a low pressure system that has been sitting over the water, and that is causing the waves to be rougher than normal.

Other than the waves, the beach would be a perfect place to spend the weekend! We've been dry, and not as hot as last weekend. Humidity has been fairly low as well, so it feels pretty comfortable outside.