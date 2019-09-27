Drought conditions forcing local farmers to add irrigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As of Sept. 27, it has been 13 days since the Hampton Roads area has seen measurable rain, according to WAVY News 10 Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson. 10 On Your Side checked in with local farmers to see how the dry conditions are impacting their bottom line.

Mike Cullipher is gearing up for fall at Cullipher Farms in Virginia Beach. Friday is opening day for their pumpkin patch and maze. But instead of the traditional cool, crisp autumn air, they are dealing with little rain and a lot of heat.

The five inches of rain from Hurricane Dorian helped farmers along the coast, keeping them above drought levels, but they’re not out of the woods yet.

“What is hurting us now is that it’s unusual to have to irrigate in late September and so we’re still irrigating our pumpkins to help the last ones mature. And our fall crops like broccoli, collards, kale, things like that we are irrigating,” explained Cullipher.

Even though apple and peach picking season is over, he said they are also irrigating those trees to keep them alive.

Extra irrigation is a burden, costing farmers time and money. But it could be worse. The dry conditions are taking a toll on soybean and peanut crops to the west of us.