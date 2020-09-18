DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- With inclement weather, flooding expected, some Hampton Roads school divisions alter Friday schedule
- Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 2
- ‘The waters are about to get much muddier’: VCU doctor shares concerns as flu season collides with COVID-19
- ‘You can see the ash falling’: Virginia Red Cross volunteers help evacuees during devastating wildfires
- Calls for government officials to step in as death toll rises at Deerfield Correctional Center