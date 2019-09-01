Dorian intensifies to historic strength, makes landfall in Bahamas

TAMPA (WFLA) — Hurricane Dorian has officially made landfall in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Dorian made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos at 12:45 p.m. E.T. as one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

With maximum sustained winds at 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph, Dorian makes it near the top of the list of very powerful storms.

Dorian was upgraded to Category 5 status with the 8 a.m. advisory Sunday. As of 1 p.m., the storm was showing maximum sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts up to 220 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC says “catastrophic conditions” are occurring in the Abacos Islands.

The system is forecast to move closer to Florida’s east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

The latest NHC updates showing an eastern shift in Dorian’s track come as a relief to Floridians, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to still carefully monitor Dorian’s movement.