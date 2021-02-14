Dominion Energy warns power outages could last multiple days

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — After multiple days of winter weather in the central region, including an ice storm on Saturday, there are thousands without power.

Dominion Energy posted on Facebook Sunday saying there were over 5,200 workers and 500 bucket trucks out in the commonwealth to help restore power.

The company says they have identified damage in 3,500 places and addressed issues at 1,100 of those places.

They are also warning people to be careful on the roads and be aware of falling tree branches.

The post states, “We know being without power for any period of time is tough, especially when it is cold outside. We are working as quickly as possible to restore your power.”

They tell customers to plan for multiple days without power.

In Hampton Roads, residents have seen heavy rain spread in much of the area. So far, 11 out of first 14 days of February have had some amount of rainfall. That means almost 80% of the days in this month

Electric restoration efforts in the Eastern region are currently underway with 302 customers still without power as of 1 p.m. Sunday. The majority of affected customers are in the Roanoke Rapids and Williamsburg regions.

Dominion Energy says the majority of outages were caused by tree and powerline damage due to ice. Dominion crews worked around the clock to get service restored to another 8,500 Eastern region customers since 5 p.m. on Saturday and continue service restoration efforts at this hour.

To report outages, a customer may call officials at 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357). Outages may also be tracked and reported online at Report Outage or Emergency | Virginia | Dominion Energy or through the Dominion Energy app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.