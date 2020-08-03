Dominion Energy prepares for possible power outages from Isaias

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Crews with Dominion Energy are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias and the possibility of power outages.

Spokesperson Samantha Moore says the company has relocated line crews from Northern Virginia and other regions across the state to assist in Hampton Roads.

“We have people and will have people working around the clock. Even if you may not see people out in the field working, even overnight, we’re doing things like preparing jobs for the next day,” she said. ” You’ll see patrollers out in the field. As soon as it’s safe to do so , you’ll see us out and about. Just know we’re working around the clock to get to you as quickly as possible when outages do occur.”

Moore says they prepare all year for storms like this, but preparation has been a little different due to COVID-19.

“Crews are taking lots of precautions. They have lots of hand sanitizer and wipes in their trucks. They’re cleaning surfaces. You’ll see them wearing masks in close proximity to each other. If you do see them out in the field, please keep six feet of distance because our main priority is keeping them healthy so they can respond,” she said.

In regards to keeping a distance, Noelle Young, who is a lineman trainee, says it’s also important for residents to stay away from downed lines.

“It may not look like it’s hot or energized, but we still want people to stay away from it. We also want people to prepare for a multi-day event. We’re looking at having the power out for more than a single day. So whatever you need to have food, water, generators, make sure people are ready for that,” she said.

Young , who says the job is challenging, is also preparing in her own way to go out in the field.

“Before storms we have briefings. We talk about various safety topics, what we expect from a situation, what the storm might cause and we spend an extra time stocking our trucks with extra material, extra wires, making sure we’re hydrated and ready to go,” she said.

We’re ready for #Isaias! Thanks @KaraWAVY and photog Chris for stopping by to talk to Lineman trainee Noelle and me about what @DominionEnergy is doing to prepare. Customers: download our app and bookmark our site to easily report outages. Learn more this evening on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/SmesH5JlbX — Samantha Moore (@SamDomEnergy) August 3, 2020

Fixing the powerlines, especially in the elements, is tough and can take some time. That’s why crews are asking for patience in advance of the storm.

“We want people to know we care. We really do care about them. We want to get their lights back on. It may not look like we’re working, but we are actually working,” Young said. “We may come into your neighborhood for a while and leave but your lights aren’t coming back on. That’s because we have go to a different location to get the lights back on in your neighborhood.”

Dominion says its important to notify them of outages so they can work on the lines when its safe to do so.

You can report outages either through their app, online, or by calling 866-366-4357.

#Isaias is expected to bring high winds, which may cause downed trees and power lines Tuesday morning.

If you lose power, report it to @DominionEnergy at https://t.co/QdegxTf7JX or call (866) 366-4357.

More info: https://t.co/6rC6zDRP7c

Wx updates: @NWSWakefieldVA #GetReadyVA pic.twitter.com/1COVe7iPEm — VDEM (@VDEM) August 3, 2020

Here’s how you can be ready for any storm:

Create an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies and face coverings.

Prepare a first-aid kit with bandages, anti-bacterial wipes, over-the-counter medications, and prescription medications.

Remember to carry your healthcare information with you and to prepare your medical devices, especially if you are disabled or elderly.

Download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app (Virginia and North Carolina) or the Dominion Energy-SC app (South Carolina) to track restoration efforts and report outages quickly and easily.

Prepare a supply of water and non-perishable food.

Charge your phone and other electronic devices fully before the storm arrives.

Make sure your contact information is updated in our system so that we have a way to get in touch with you.

Properly connect your generator. If you have a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the severe weather arrives. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and for line crews working to restore power.

Latest Posts