Dominion Energy reports nearly 300K outages in Hampton Roads region

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy is reporting some 300,000 customers are currently without power in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias. That’s about a third of all customers in the region.

Isaias produced strong wind gusts which knocked down trees, and pulled down power lines in some cases.

If you experience a power outage, please make sure you report it to Dominion Energy immediately. Click here to report it online or call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357.)

Bonita Billingsley Harris with Dominion Energy says safety is always the top priority. “Stay inside if possible, stay away from power lines.”

Always assume downed power lines are energized and stay at least 30 feet away.

Tree and power lines down in the 600 block of 74th Street. ⚠️ Reminder: @DominionEnergy says you should stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and always assume they are energized. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6MwtGoJSQS — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) August 4, 2020

She said extra crews have been sent to the hardest hit areas first. The outage map shows Chesapeake and Virginia Beach are reporting the most outages in Hampton Roads. Several local counties in North Carolina were also hit hard.

In Bertie County, at least one death is reported after a tornado hit a mobile home park. Nearly the entire county lost power from the storm.

A tornado also likely touched down in Downtown Suffolk, on Saratoga Street, causing extensive damage to businesses there. More than half of the Dominion Energy customers in Suffolk lost power Tuesday.

The storm is expected to be out of our region by noon which means crews will be able to start making their way to the impacted areas soon to assess the damage and begin the restoration process.

If you have lost power and are using a generator, Dominion Energy says it is important you follow the manufacturer’s instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and for line crews working to restore power.

