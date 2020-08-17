Death Valley hits record high 130 degrees

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (WAVY) – California’s Death Valley hit 130 degrees on Sunday, the warmest temperature recorded since the famous heat wave of 1913 — which was also in Death Valley. On July 10, 1913, the U.S. Weather Bureau measured 134 degrees at Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

Sunday’s heat also breaks the record for the hottest August temperature.

NBC News reports that Sunday’s temperature was the third hottest ever recorded in the history of the planet.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) will verify the temperature.

Extreme heat will continue to plague the western third of the country through the middle of this week. ~56 million people are under heat advisories or warnings, and many daily record high temperatures are forecast. pic.twitter.com/xHUYGiFURr — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 17, 2020

Extreme heat is being felt across the west. There is an excessive heat warning in effect for the area through Wednesday. Forecasters warned that, as a result, the risk of wildfires was high.

Firefighters have already been busy battling several wildfires near Los Angeles. A huge forest fire prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles over the weekend.

** The Associated Press contributed to this report.

