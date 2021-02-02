‘Chesapeake Chuck’ predicts an early spring for Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this Groundhog Day, indicating there will be six more weeks of winter in other areas of the country, but his psychic power doesn’t stretch to Hampton Roads!

The region has its own prognosticator, Chesapeake Chuck. And on Tuesday he predicted Hampton Roads will see an early spring as he nibbled on “restaurant quality” carrots, sweet potatoes and more.

An early spring for Hampton Roads!!



Chesapeake Chuck came through! https://t.co/GuE4yuhkhK https://t.co/mpCgYICOf5 pic.twitter.com/VUa3GNvvZM — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) February 2, 2021

Every year, the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News holds the local Groundhog Day event, with Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler appropriately serving as emcee.

You can watch the full event below.