Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be closed Sunday because of weather

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Sunday’s weather is not looking great for roller coaster fans. Due to the forecast, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is adjusting its weekend schedule.

The theme park will be closed on Sunday, January 16. Guests who purchased a date-specific ticket for Sunday will be able to use that ticket through September 5, 2022, according to park officials.

Photo provided by Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is appropriately celebrating “Winter Weekends”, now through January 23.

Then, “Let the good times roll” at Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Mardi Gras event, with select dates from January 28 through February 27. Go to the Busch Gardens website for details.