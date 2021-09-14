Blog: Wildfire Smoke Treks East Again

For what seems like the third time this year, wildfire smoke from the fires in northern California and the Pacific Northwest has traveled a couple thousand miles and made it to the skies of the eastern United States. And locally across Hampton Roads, hazy skies have prevailed for the second day in a row. Yesterday, the suns solar power was about 26% less than usual due to the smoke in the air.

I don't think I've ever seen the sun appear so tiny! pic.twitter.com/POF9KgpIzf — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) September 14, 2021

That’s pretty evident from the sunrise this morning over the Lynnhaven Inlet – look how small the sun appears in this image above. Normally, the sun would look larger, brighter and full of glare. But with the hazy conditions that glare is reduce to a fiery, red/orange tint.

Moderate air quality levels for northern and interior portions of Virginia.

Fortunately, air quality levels across Hampton Roads have faired alright. There have been some moderate air quality levels in parts of Virginia. But as tomorrow rolls around, the smoke and haze in the area will start to fade. Eventually by Thursday, a refreshing northeast breeze will blow in and help clear out the haze in the area.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro