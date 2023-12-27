Rain, rain and more rain! This wet Wednesday will feature plenty of light to moderate rainfall through the majority of the morning. Hit snooze and sleep in if you have the opportunity! If not, use some caution on the roads.

Expect on and off light to moderate rainfall through the late morning hours. We’ll deal with slick roadways and lowered visibility at times for the morning commute. By the early afternoon is when rainfall will become scattered across the region, with most rainfall moving out by this evening. Again, most rainfall is expected to be light to moderate, but some pockets of heavy rain or even a rumble of thunder is still possible.

An inch or more of rain is possible for most locations across town – this comes as December has produced enough rainfall to cut the drought in our region.

A large area of low pressure to our west has cold air locked in place, currently the warm and moist air of the system is getting thrown our way. So despite the rainfall, temperatures will still easily get into the low 60s this afternoon.

As the rainfall moves out tonight we’ll then be stuck in the clouds for most of Thursday with a lingering shower or two. A few breaks of sun are expected by the afternoon as we await the drier and colder air from the west. Temperatures should hold in the 50s.

Clouds could remain stubborn for Friday as well with an isolated shower still possible, however, we do expect conditions to be a bit brighter. The colder and drier air eventually sinks in by Saturday and Sunday, allowing more sunshine to develop for the weekend.

As we welcome the New Year, we’ll also welcome the return of some chilly air!

Grab the umbrellas and stay dry today!

