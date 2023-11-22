Finally – our much needed rainfall is blasting into Hampton Roads. Unfortunately, it could cause some issues through the morning commute and will be stubborn into lunch time. Fortunately, we’ve got a beautiful Thanksgiving day forecast to follow.

Rain, heavy at times (with a few thunderstorms), will be with us through sunrise and into the mid morning hours. Careful on the roads for your commute as winds will be gusting to 30+mph as well. The cold front will be slowly drifting through the region from west to east, and in doing so, some stubborn rain will be with some of us through late morning and early afternoon.

The Peninsulas and Eastern Shore should be the first to dry out today, with rain lingering for the Southside through late morning, and NE NC through the early afternoon. There could be a few strong to severe thunderstorms embedded in all this mess – so keep an eye to the sky.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day as the breeze flips out of the northwest. It’s warm and quite muggy this morning – look for that to change. Temperatures will drop from the 60s into the 50s this afternoon.

Clouds will be stubborn all afternoon with some isolated left over showers by the evening hours. Later tonight, things dry out and clear out! Temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s, setting up a beautiful Thanksgiving holiday. Look for sunshine and highs in the 50s with the dry conditions holding through Friday.

Things remain dry for most of the holiday weekend which will be great, however, we’ll look for our next dose of rainfall early on Sunday – as of now, looks like some coastal showers set up.

Up and down the East Coast for the first half of the day will feature this wet and messy weather. Some snow is falling in New England as well! However, the rest of the country is high and dry, and once this system moves offshore most of the country will feature quiet and dry weather through the holiday weekend.

Travel safe and enjoy this rainy Wednesday!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro