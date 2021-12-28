Blog: Weird, warm & unsettled to finish the year

Just like this past year as a whole, the final week of weather will also be weird and unusual. We’ll finish the year warmer than usual with a few chances of rain, which in a way is good, as we need any chance of rain we can get.

A stationary front is sitting overhead of us so we’re stuck between two different air masses – cold to the north, warm to the south – and since weather tends to happen along boundaries in the atmosphere, we’ve got a few shots of rain over the next couple of days.

Rain chances this week.

Mostly cloudy today with temperatures up near 60° this afternoon, a stray shower is possible by the afternoon and evening, too. It’ll remain mild tonight as lows hang in the mid 50s, so it should feel like spring again when we wake up on Wednesday, which will be the warmest day of the week. We’ll get up near 70° Wednesday despite increasing clouds.

Scattered showers Wednesday evening.

Scattered showers likely develop across the region Wednesday night with some more moving in Thursday. No washouts expected for the remainder of 2021, but heading into the New Year we could see some solid rainfall.

Rain to move in for the New Year.

New Years Eve may shape up to be the nicest day of the week! Some afternoon sun, highs near 60°, nice! Enjoy it – because more rain is expected to move in for the New Year. A storm system taking shape in the Central U.S. makes it’s way into our neck of the woods, bringing showers into the picture Saturday with rain filling in Sunday. We’ll fine tune the details this week!

Cold air moves in next week…

Behind this weekend’s rain, winter makes it’s triumphant return. Mother Nature will be saying, new year, new me!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro