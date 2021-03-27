Blog: Weekend Now Turns Stormy

What started as such a lovely weekend has now turned stormy. Warm fronts are a pain in the you know what.

This morning we were post cold front, it was beautiful! Now humidity, sunny, pleasant. Now, with the warm front, it’s cloudy and gloomy with storms around the region. Expect another, more potent bout of storms on Sunday, too.

The thunderstorms tonight are a bit ahead of schedule – look for some downpours to slide into the area through sunset. A threat for some stronger storms and downpours will be focused into northeastern North Carolina. Things will move offshore tonight and it’s just mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be near 60°.

Tomorrow the warm front will build in a very warm and humid air mass. Expect a warm and windy day with highs near 80° despite the lack of abundant sunshine. Wind gusts easily over 25mph out of the southwest. Look for some showers around in the morning, before it becomes unsettled by the afternoon. A round of scattered thunderstorms, strong to severe, is expected Sunday afternoon and evening.

Severe Weather Threat on Sunday.

Damaging wind will be our main concern; some storms capable of producing wind gusts over 60mph. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out either. Have a way to get weather alerts on Sunday and stay weather aware!

We’ll keep you posted through the rest of the night. This blog will likely be updated!

Stay stoked. – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro