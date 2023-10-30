After hitting a record high of 85° Sunday and challenging the record high of 84° today – we’re in store for a crash in temperatures for Halloween as afternoon temperatures will be pinned on either side of 50°.

The big ol’ cold front marches in tonight and with it comes a brisk breeze, extra clouds and increasing light rain tomorrow afternoon. Not the best forecast for the trick-or-treaters, maybe incorporate an umbrella into the costume! The chilly breeze then kicks up Wednesday morning as the colder air gets reinforced. We’ll then be looking forward to the potential for a few frosty mornings by late week.