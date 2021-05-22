Blog: Warming Up This Weekend; Elevated Rip Current Risk

Welcome to the weekend, where the taste of summer is a pinch away and hurricane season is upon us. While the sun is shining and local weather remains quiet, we’ve still go plenty to talk about.

A little fog this morning is clearing out as the sun is coming up, we’ll take these dawn temperatures near 50° and boost them into the 80s this afternoon. There will be some spots close to 90° on the southside, expect plenty of sun for the first half of the day before some clouds stream in later. Tonight we’ll deal with partly clear skies with temperatures in the 60s, likely some fog developing again by dawn.

Warm & summer-like this weekend.

Expect an even brighter day tomorrow; more sun will add a few degrees to our afternoon highs, likely many spots getting to 90° if not the upper 80s. It may also feel more humid as dew points come up, then some clouds may stream in towards the evening.

So with a taste of summer this weekend it’ll be beautiful to get out to the beach and soak in the warmth. But please do so with caution, surf will be building through the weekend and there is an elevated risk for rip currents. Check in with the lifeguards!

Elevated rip current risk along the coastline this weekend.

The long period swell will be making it’s way to our coastline from Subtropical Storm Ana – the first tropical system of the season. Ana formed early Saturday morning about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda, by the end of the weekend it’ll be turning to the northeast and heading out to sea. With both tropical and non-tropical characteristics, the system shouldn’t last all that long and has no major impacts to land.

Subtropical Storm Ana develops early Saturday morning.

This is the 7th year in a row where tropical development has happened prior to the official start of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center has been issuing their routine tropical outlooks since May 15th for this exact reason; in anticipation of any pre-season development. Use the time now to prepare, it’ll make the next six months a lot less stressful as hurricane season begins June 1st and runs through November 30th.

Locally, we’re still locked under high pressure so the dry pattern continues beyond the weekend. A northeast wind blows in Monday & Tuesday, only dropping our temperatures near 80° and throwing a handful of showers our way, so we’ll still be pretty dry. We’ll be back to warmer, if not hot, conditions by midweek. We need some rain!

Abnormally dry conditions have stretched across much of Hampton Roads.

Grab the sunglasses and soak in some sunshine this weekend. I’ll see ya out there!

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro