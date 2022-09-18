After a beauty of a weekend weather-wise, we’ll keep the sunshine rolling into the workweek. However, temperatures will be on the rise! Our afternoon highs will be approaching 90° for the majority of the upcoming week.

Tonight skies remain clear as temperatures drop to the upper 60s. A gentle southwest breeze develops as high pressure slides offshore, allowing afternoon highs to reach the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A weakening boundary falls apart across the region Tuesday, throwing a few clouds our way and potentially popping a stray shower. But our rain chances remain quite slim over the next four to five days.

As highs stay in the upper 80s through Wednesday and Thursday, a larger, stronger cold front approaches the region Thursday. This will be strong enough to break down the warmth, expect a few scattered showers as a result, but more notably a better blast of autumnal air. Highs should hold in the 70s with a fresh breeze both Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Puerto Rico Sunday as it continues to bring soaking, flooding rains to the island into Sunday night. By Monday and Tuesday the storm will be exiting the Caribbean, tracking north into the western Atlantic, potentially strengthening into a major hurricane as it does so.

The system will make an approach towards Bermuda. As of now, the system should pass by Hampton Roads late this week by several hundred miles. Expect large surf & seas from this system mid to late week with an elevated risk of rip currents at local beaches. We’ll continue to monitor the storm over the upcoming week, check back for updates.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro